Sky Industries Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 14.04 crore, down 5.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.04 crore in December 2018 down 5.49% from Rs. 14.86 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2018 down 29.91% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2018 up 23.53% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2017.

Sky Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.65 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.99 in December 2017.

Sky Industries shares closed at 34.00 on January 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -9.81% returns over the last 6 months and -39.07% over the last 12 months.