SKP Securities Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.36 crore, up 1.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.36 crore in September 2022 up 1.16% from Rs. 5.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.27 crore in September 2022 down 27.64% from Rs. 1.75 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.39 crore in September 2022 down 0.42% from Rs. 2.40 crore in September 2021.

SKP Securities EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.15 in September 2021.

SKP Securities shares closed at 72.00 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 67.44% returns over the last 6 months and 128.72% over the last 12 months.