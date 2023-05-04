SKP Securities Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.43 crore, down 12.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SKP Securities are:Net Sales at Rs 4.43 crore in March 2023 down 12.68% from Rs. 5.08 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2023 down 67.33% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2023 down 46.89% from Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2022.
SKP Securities EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.58 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.54 in March 2022.
|SKP Securities shares closed at 66.46 on May 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.01% returns over the last 6 months and 70.50% over the last 12 months.
|SKP Securities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.43
|4.77
|5.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.43
|4.77
|5.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.33
|1.24
|1.15
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.12
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.17
|1.76
|2.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.82
|1.65
|1.69
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.82
|1.65
|1.69
|Interest
|0.16
|0.06
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.66
|1.59
|1.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.66
|1.59
|1.62
|Tax
|0.27
|0.37
|0.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.39
|1.22
|1.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.39
|1.22
|1.21
|Equity Share Capital
|6.81
|6.81
|3.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.58
|1.79
|3.54
|Diluted EPS
|0.58
|1.79
|3.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.58
|1.79
|3.54
|Diluted EPS
|0.58
|1.79
|3.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited