    SKP Securities Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.43 crore, down 12.68% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SKP Securities are:Net Sales at Rs 4.43 crore in March 2023 down 12.68% from Rs. 5.08 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2023 down 67.33% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2023 down 46.89% from Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2022.
    SKP Securities EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.58 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.54 in March 2022.SKP Securities shares closed at 66.46 on May 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.01% returns over the last 6 months and 70.50% over the last 12 months.
    SKP Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.434.775.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.434.775.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.331.241.15
    Depreciation0.120.120.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.171.762.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.821.651.69
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.821.651.69
    Interest0.160.060.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.661.591.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.661.591.62
    Tax0.270.370.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.391.221.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.391.221.21
    Equity Share Capital6.816.813.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.581.793.54
    Diluted EPS0.581.793.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.581.793.54
    Diluted EPS0.581.793.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 4, 2023 10:00 am