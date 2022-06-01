SKP Securities Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.08 crore, up 35.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.08 crore in March 2022 up 35.37% from Rs. 3.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2022 up 11.87% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2022 up 29.2% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2021.

SKP Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 3.54 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.48 in March 2021.

SKP Securities shares closed at 93.85 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 45.62% returns over the last 6 months and 60.56% over the last 12 months.