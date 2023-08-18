English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Indian Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SKP Securities Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.85 crore, up 23% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SKP Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.85 crore in June 2023 up 23% from Rs. 4.75 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2023 up 286.84% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2023 up 123.73% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2022.

    SKP Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 1.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.32 in June 2022.

    SKP Securities shares closed at 62.00 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.51% returns over the last 6 months and 57.56% over the last 12 months.

    SKP Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.854.434.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.854.434.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.441.331.48
    Depreciation0.060.120.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.082.172.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.260.820.50
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.260.820.50
    Interest0.120.160.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.140.660.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.140.660.44
    Tax0.290.270.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.850.390.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.850.390.22
    Equity Share Capital6.816.816.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.250.580.32
    Diluted EPS1.250.580.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.250.580.32
    Diluted EPS1.250.580.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results #SKP Securities
    first published: Aug 18, 2023 12:11 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!