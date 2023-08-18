SKP Securities Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.85 crore, up 23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.85 crore in June 2023 up 23% from Rs. 4.75 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2023 up 286.84% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2023 up 123.73% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2022.

SKP Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 1.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.32 in June 2022.

SKP Securities shares closed at 62.00 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.51% returns over the last 6 months and 57.56% over the last 12 months.