SKP Securities Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.75 crore, down 4.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.75 crore in June 2022 down 4.24% from Rs. 4.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022 down 82.04% from Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2022 down 60.93% from Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2021.

SKP Securities EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.60 in June 2021.

SKP Securities shares closed at 39.60 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)