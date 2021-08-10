SKP Securities Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.97 crore, up 45.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.97 crore in June 2021 up 45.13% from Rs. 3.42 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2021 up 89.17% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2021 up 86.42% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2020.

SKP Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 3.60 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.90 in June 2020.

SKP Securities shares closed at 69.00 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 15.00% returns over the last 6 months and 96.02% over the last 12 months.