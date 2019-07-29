SKP Securities Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.35 crore, down 27.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SKP Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.35 crore in June 2019 down 27.68% from Rs. 3.25 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2019 down 81.99% from Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2019 down 73.5% from Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2018.

SKP Securities EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.78 in June 2018.

SKP Securities shares closed at 62.65 on July 26, 2019 (BSE) and has given -11.39% returns over the last 12 months.