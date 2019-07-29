App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 12:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SKP Securities Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.35 crore, down 27.68% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SKP Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.35 crore in June 2019 down 27.68% from Rs. 3.25 crore in June 2018.

Close

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2019 down 81.99% from Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2019 down 73.5% from Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2018.

SKP Securities EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.78 in June 2018.

SKP Securities shares closed at 62.65 on July 26, 2019 (BSE) and has given -11.39% returns over the last 12 months.

SKP Securities
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Jun'18
Net Sales/Income from operations2.352.693.25
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2.352.693.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.920.930.81
Depreciation0.070.070.06
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.411.821.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.06-0.131.09
Other Income0.300.400.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.240.271.11
Interest0.030.100.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.210.171.04
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.210.171.04
Tax0.070.000.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.140.170.79
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.140.170.79
Equity Share Capital4.404.404.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.320.381.78
Diluted EPS0.320.381.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.320.381.78
Diluted EPS0.320.381.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
 
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 12:43 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results #SKP Securities

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.