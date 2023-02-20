 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SKP Securities Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.77 crore, up 2.98% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 07:31 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SKP Securities are:Net Sales at Rs 4.77 crore in December 2022 up 2.98% from Rs. 4.63 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2022 down 1.34% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2022 down 7.33% from Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2021.
SKP Securities EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.79 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.63 in December 2021. SKP Securities shares closed at 78.00 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 98.22% returns over the last 6 months and 112.65% over the last 12 months.
SKP Securities
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations4.775.364.63
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations4.775.364.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.241.361.13
Depreciation0.120.090.17
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.761.621.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.652.291.74
Other Income0.000.01--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.652.301.74
Interest0.060.070.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.592.231.67
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.592.231.67
Tax0.370.960.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.221.271.24
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.221.271.24
Equity Share Capital6.816.813.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.791.863.63
Diluted EPS1.791.863.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.791.863.63
Diluted EPS1.791.863.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 20, 2023 07:22 pm