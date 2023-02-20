SKP Securities Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.77 crore, up 2.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SKP Securities are:Net Sales at Rs 4.77 crore in December 2022 up 2.98% from Rs. 4.63 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2022 down 1.34% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2022 down 7.33% from Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2021.
SKP Securities EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.79 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.63 in December 2021.
|SKP Securities shares closed at 78.00 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 98.22% returns over the last 6 months and 112.65% over the last 12 months.
|SKP Securities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.77
|5.36
|4.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.77
|5.36
|4.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.24
|1.36
|1.13
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.09
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.76
|1.62
|1.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.65
|2.29
|1.74
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.65
|2.30
|1.74
|Interest
|0.06
|0.07
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.59
|2.23
|1.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.59
|2.23
|1.67
|Tax
|0.37
|0.96
|0.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.22
|1.27
|1.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.22
|1.27
|1.24
|Equity Share Capital
|6.81
|6.81
|3.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.79
|1.86
|3.63
|Diluted EPS
|1.79
|1.86
|3.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.79
|1.86
|3.63
|Diluted EPS
|1.79
|1.86
|3.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited