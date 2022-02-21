SKP Securities Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.63 crore, up 15.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.63 crore in December 2021 up 15.72% from Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021 up 1.86% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2021 up 20.13% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2020.

SKP Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 3.63 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.56 in December 2020.

SKP Securities shares closed at 76.20 on February 18, 2022 (BSE)