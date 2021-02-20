SKP Securities Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.01 crore, up 39.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.01 crore in December 2020 up 39.38% from Rs. 2.87 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2020 up 1103.37% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2020 up 657.14% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2019.

SKP Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 3.56 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2019.

SKP Securities shares closed at 58.00 on February 18, 2021 (BSE)