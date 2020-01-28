SKP Securities Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.87 crore, up 30.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.87 crore in December 2019 up 30.93% from Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019 down 53.78% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2019 down 56.25% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2018.

SKP Securities EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.50 in December 2018.

SKP Securities shares closed at 47.00 on January 24, 2020 (BSE)