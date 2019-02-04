SKP Securities Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.19 crore, down 40.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.19 crore in December 2018 down 40.6% from Rs. 3.70 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2018 down 87.14% from Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2018 down 75.38% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2017.

SKP Securities EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.86 in December 2017.

SKP Securities shares closed at 44.00 on February 01, 2019 (BSE) and has given -26.67% returns over the last 6 months and -38.03% over the last 12 months.