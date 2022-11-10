 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

SKM Egg Product Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 163.69 crore, up 169.36% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SKM Egg Products Export (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 163.69 crore in September 2022 up 169.36% from Rs. 60.77 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.48 crore in September 2022 up 1256.52% from Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.91 crore in September 2022 up 414.32% from Rs. 4.26 crore in September 2021.

SKM Egg Product EPS has increased to Rs. 4.74 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in September 2021.

SKM Egg Product shares closed at 122.10 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 87.85% returns over the last 6 months and 59.61% over the last 12 months.

SKM Egg Products Export (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 163.69 130.25 60.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 163.69 130.25 60.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 101.44 78.70 58.97
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 15.64 17.63 -12.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.16 5.09 4.15
Depreciation 2.65 2.41 2.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.69 14.73 8.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.11 11.69 -1.43
Other Income 0.15 -1.35 3.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.26 10.34 1.78
Interest 2.57 1.28 0.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.69 9.06 1.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.69 9.06 1.04
Tax 4.21 2.56 0.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.48 6.50 0.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.48 6.50 0.92
Equity Share Capital 26.33 26.33 26.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.74 2.47 0.35
Diluted EPS 4.74 2.47 0.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.74 2.47 0.35
Diluted EPS 4.74 2.47 0.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results #SKM Egg Product #SKM Egg Products Export (India)
first published: Nov 10, 2022 10:38 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.