English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SKM Egg Product Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 163.69 crore, up 169.36% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SKM Egg Products Export (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 163.69 crore in September 2022 up 169.36% from Rs. 60.77 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.48 crore in September 2022 up 1256.52% from Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.91 crore in September 2022 up 414.32% from Rs. 4.26 crore in September 2021.

    SKM Egg Product EPS has increased to Rs. 4.74 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in September 2021.

    Close

    SKM Egg Product shares closed at 122.10 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 87.85% returns over the last 6 months and 59.61% over the last 12 months.

    SKM Egg Products Export (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations163.69130.2560.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations163.69130.2560.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials101.4478.7058.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.6417.63-12.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.165.094.15
    Depreciation2.652.412.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.6914.738.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.1111.69-1.43
    Other Income0.15-1.353.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.2610.341.78
    Interest2.571.280.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.699.061.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.699.061.04
    Tax4.212.560.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.486.500.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.486.500.92
    Equity Share Capital26.3326.3326.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.742.470.35
    Diluted EPS4.742.470.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.742.470.35
    Diluted EPS4.742.470.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results #SKM Egg Product #SKM Egg Products Export (India)
    first published: Nov 10, 2022 10:38 am