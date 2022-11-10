SKM Egg Product Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 163.69 crore, up 169.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 163.69 crore in September 2022 up 169.36% from Rs. 60.77 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.48 crore in September 2022 up 1256.52% from Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.91 crore in September 2022 up 414.32% from Rs. 4.26 crore in September 2021.

SKM Egg Product EPS has increased to Rs. 4.74 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in September 2021.

SKM Egg Product shares closed at 122.10 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 87.85% returns over the last 6 months and 59.61% over the last 12 months.