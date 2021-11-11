SKM Egg Product Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 60.77 crore, down 7.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.77 crore in September 2021 down 7.49% from Rs. 65.69 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2021 down 81.71% from Rs. 5.03 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.26 crore in September 2021 down 57.4% from Rs. 10.00 crore in September 2020.

SKM Egg Product EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.91 in September 2020.

SKM Egg Product shares closed at 74.80 on November 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 38.65% returns over the last 6 months and 76.21% over the last 12 months.