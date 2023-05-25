SKM Egg Product Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 185.56 crore, up 143.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 185.56 crore in March 2023 up 143.55% from Rs. 76.19 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.73 crore in March 2023 up 4208.7% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.01 crore in March 2023 up 859.7% from Rs. 4.69 crore in March 2022.

SKM Egg Product EPS has increased to Rs. 11.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2022.

SKM Egg Product shares closed at 175.20 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.46% returns over the last 6 months and 182.13% over the last 12 months.