    SKM Egg Product Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 185.56 crore, up 143.55% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SKM Egg Products Export (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 185.56 crore in March 2023 up 143.55% from Rs. 76.19 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.73 crore in March 2023 up 4208.7% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.01 crore in March 2023 up 859.7% from Rs. 4.69 crore in March 2022.

    SKM Egg Product EPS has increased to Rs. 11.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2022.

    SKM Egg Product shares closed at 175.20 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.46% returns over the last 6 months and 182.13% over the last 12 months.

    SKM Egg Products Export (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations185.56177.6376.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations185.56177.6376.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials115.15107.0863.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.9222.35--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.22-18.32-5.43
    Power & Fuel5.13----
    Employees Cost7.386.064.52
    Depreciation2.702.782.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.9215.1710.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.5842.510.99
    Other Income1.73-4.671.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.3137.842.23
    Interest2.171.751.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.1436.091.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax40.1436.091.05
    Tax10.419.380.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.7326.710.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.7326.710.69
    Equity Share Capital26.3326.3326.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.2910.140.26
    Diluted EPS11.2910.140.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.2910.140.26
    Diluted EPS11.2910.140.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

