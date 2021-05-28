SKM Egg Product Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 56.59 crore, down 8.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.59 crore in March 2021 down 8.22% from Rs. 61.66 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.91 crore in March 2021 up 99.49% from Rs. 1.96 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.18 crore in March 2021 up 41.23% from Rs. 6.50 crore in March 2020.

SKM Egg Product EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.74 in March 2020.

SKM Egg Product shares closed at 62.95 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 26.66% returns over the last 6 months and 82.99% over the last 12 months.