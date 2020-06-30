SKM Egg Product Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 61.66 crore, down 1.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.66 crore in March 2020 down 1.12% from Rs. 62.36 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.96 crore in March 2020 up 18.79% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.50 crore in March 2020 up 122.6% from Rs. 2.92 crore in March 2019.

SKM Egg Product EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.63 in March 2019.

SKM Egg Product shares closed at 32.55 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.03% returns over the last 6 months and -17.18% over the last 12 months.