    SKM Egg Product Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 203.36 crore, up 56.13% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SKM Egg Products Export (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 203.36 crore in June 2023 up 56.13% from Rs. 130.25 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.90 crore in June 2023 up 436.92% from Rs. 6.50 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.78 crore in June 2023 up 306.12% from Rs. 12.75 crore in June 2022.
    SKM Egg Product EPS has increased to Rs. 13.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.47 in June 2022.SKM Egg Product shares closed at 265.20 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 63.35% returns over the last 6 months and 290.00% over the last 12 months.
    SKM Egg Products Export (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations203.36185.56130.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations203.36185.56130.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials110.33115.1578.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.9712.92--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.34-15.2217.63
    Power & Fuel--5.13--
    Employees Cost6.747.385.09
    Depreciation2.652.702.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.0116.9214.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.3240.5811.69
    Other Income1.811.73-1.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.1342.3110.34
    Interest2.422.171.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax46.7140.149.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax46.7140.149.06
    Tax11.8110.412.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.9029.736.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.9029.736.50
    Equity Share Capital26.3326.3326.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.2611.292.47
    Diluted EPS13.2611.292.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.2611.292.47
    Diluted EPS13.2611.292.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results #SKM Egg Product #SKM Egg Products Export (India)
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 01:44 pm

