SKM Egg Product Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 203.36 crore, up 56.13% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 203.36 185.56 130.25 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 203.36 185.56 130.25 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 110.33 115.15 78.70 Purchase of Traded Goods 9.97 12.92 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.34 -15.22 17.63 Power & Fuel -- 5.13 -- Employees Cost 6.74 7.38 5.09 Depreciation 2.65 2.70 2.41 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 17.01 16.92 14.73 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.32 40.58 11.69 Other Income 1.81 1.73 -1.35 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.13 42.31 10.34 Interest 2.42 2.17 1.28 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 46.71 40.14 9.06 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 46.71 40.14 9.06 Tax 11.81 10.41 2.56 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.90 29.73 6.50 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.90 29.73 6.50 Equity Share Capital 26.33 26.33 26.33 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.26 11.29 2.47 Diluted EPS 13.26 11.29 2.47 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.26 11.29 2.47 Diluted EPS 13.26 11.29 2.47 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited