MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

SKM Egg Product Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 80.12 crore, up 34.81% Y-o-Y

July 29, 2021 / 10:50 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SKM Egg Products Export (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 80.12 crore in June 2021 up 34.81% from Rs. 59.43 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.68 crore in June 2021 up 0.27% from Rs. 3.67 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.24 crore in June 2021 down 2.82% from Rs. 7.45 crore in June 2020.

SKM Egg Product EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.39 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.40 in June 2020.

Close

SKM Egg Product shares closed at 87.70 on July 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 61.51% returns over the last 6 months and 142.27% over the last 12 months.

SKM Egg Products Export (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations80.1256.5959.43
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations80.1256.5959.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials12.5234.6541.43
Purchase of Traded Goods35.8512.625.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.70-8.39-3.52
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.954.173.76
Depreciation1.584.121.74
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.766.716.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.762.713.15
Other Income0.902.352.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.665.065.71
Interest0.561.720.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.103.345.06
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax5.103.345.06
Tax1.42-0.571.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.683.913.67
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.683.913.67
Equity Share Capital26.3326.3326.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.391.491.40
Diluted EPS1.391.491.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.391.491.40
Diluted EPS1.391.491.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results #SKM Egg Product #SKM Egg Products Export (India)
first published: Jul 29, 2021 10:44 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.