SKM Egg Product Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 80.12 crore, up 34.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.12 crore in June 2021 up 34.81% from Rs. 59.43 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.68 crore in June 2021 up 0.27% from Rs. 3.67 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.24 crore in June 2021 down 2.82% from Rs. 7.45 crore in June 2020.

SKM Egg Product EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.39 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.40 in June 2020.

SKM Egg Product shares closed at 87.70 on July 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 61.51% returns over the last 6 months and 142.27% over the last 12 months.