SKM Egg Product Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.63 crore, up 141.35% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SKM Egg Products Export (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 177.63 crore in December 2022 up 141.35% from Rs. 73.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.71 crore in December 2022 up 939.3% from Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.62 crore in December 2022 up 499.12% from Rs. 6.78 crore in December 2021.

SKM Egg Products Export (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 177.63 163.69 73.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 177.63 163.69 73.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 107.08 101.44 60.20
Purchase of Traded Goods 22.35 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.32 15.64 -4.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.06 6.16 4.35
Depreciation 2.78 2.65 2.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.17 18.69 9.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.51 19.11 1.23
Other Income -4.67 0.15 3.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.84 19.26 4.38
Interest 1.75 2.57 0.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.09 16.69 3.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 36.09 16.69 3.60
Tax 9.38 4.21 1.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.71 12.48 2.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.71 12.48 2.57
Equity Share Capital 26.33 26.33 26.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.14 4.74 0.99
Diluted EPS 10.14 4.74 0.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.14 4.74 0.99
Diluted EPS 10.14 4.74 0.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited