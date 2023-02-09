SKM Egg Product Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.63 crore, up 141.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 177.63 crore in December 2022 up 141.35% from Rs. 73.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.71 crore in December 2022 up 939.3% from Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.62 crore in December 2022 up 499.12% from Rs. 6.78 crore in December 2021.