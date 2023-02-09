English
    SKM Egg Product Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.63 crore, up 141.35% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SKM Egg Products Export (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 177.63 crore in December 2022 up 141.35% from Rs. 73.60 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.71 crore in December 2022 up 939.3% from Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.62 crore in December 2022 up 499.12% from Rs. 6.78 crore in December 2021.

    SKM Egg Products Export (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations177.63163.6973.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations177.63163.6973.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials107.08101.4460.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.35----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.3215.64-4.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.066.164.35
    Depreciation2.782.652.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.1718.699.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.5119.111.23
    Other Income-4.670.153.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.8419.264.38
    Interest1.752.570.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.0916.693.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax36.0916.693.60
    Tax9.384.211.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.7112.482.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.7112.482.57
    Equity Share Capital26.3326.3326.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.144.740.99
    Diluted EPS10.144.740.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.144.740.99
    Diluted EPS10.144.740.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited