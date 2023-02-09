SKM Egg Product Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.63 crore, up 141.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 177.63 crore in December 2022 up 141.35% from Rs. 73.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.71 crore in December 2022 up 939.3% from Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.62 crore in December 2022 up 499.12% from Rs. 6.78 crore in December 2021.

SKM Egg Product EPS has increased to Rs. 10.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.99 in December 2021.

Read More

SKM Egg Product shares closed at 177.80 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 165.77% returns over the last 6 months and 134.87% over the last 12 months.