SKM Egg Product Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 63.82 crore, down 19.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.82 crore in December 2020 down 19.49% from Rs. 79.27 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.09 crore in December 2020 up 1445% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.36 crore in December 2020 up 127.14% from Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2019.

SKM Egg Product EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2019.

SKM Egg Product shares closed at 56.40 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 55.80% returns over the last 6 months and 61.84% over the last 12 months.