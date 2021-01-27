MARKET NEWS

SKM Egg Product Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 63.82 crore, down 19.49% Y-o-Y

January 27, 2021 / 07:32 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SKM Egg Products Export (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 63.82 crore in December 2020 down 19.49% from Rs. 79.27 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.09 crore in December 2020 up 1445% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.36 crore in December 2020 up 127.14% from Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2019.

SKM Egg Product EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2019.

Close

SKM Egg Product shares closed at 56.40 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 55.80% returns over the last 6 months and 61.84% over the last 12 months.

SKM Egg Products Export (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations63.8265.6979.27
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations63.8265.6979.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials38.0234.2550.32
Purchase of Traded Goods7.879.3912.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.937.167.31
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.953.763.82
Depreciation1.661.671.80
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.996.888.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.402.58-4.22
Other Income2.305.755.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.708.331.00
Interest0.680.700.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.027.630.31
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax4.027.630.31
Tax0.932.600.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.095.030.20
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.095.030.20
Equity Share Capital26.3326.3326.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.171.910.08
Diluted EPS1.171.910.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.171.910.08
Diluted EPS1.171.910.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results #SKM Egg Product #SKM Egg Products Export (India)
first published: Jan 27, 2021 07:11 pm

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

