SKM Egg Product Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 80.03 crore, up 11.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.03 crore in December 2018 up 11.26% from Rs. 71.93 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2018 down 73.51% from Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.34 crore in December 2018 down 37.34% from Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2017.

SKM Egg Product EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.68 in December 2017.

SKM Egg Product shares closed at 59.15 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.06% returns over the last 6 months and -23.08% over the last 12 months.