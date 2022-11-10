 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SKM Egg Product Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 160.43 crore, up 147.58% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SKM Egg Products Export (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 160.43 crore in September 2022 up 147.58% from Rs. 64.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.08 crore in September 2022 up 2019.3% from Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.35 crore in September 2022 up 332.19% from Rs. 4.94 crore in September 2021.

SKM Egg Product EPS has increased to Rs. 4.62 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in September 2021.

SKM Egg Product shares closed at 122.10 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 87.85% returns over the last 6 months and 59.61% over the last 12 months.

SKM Egg Products Export (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 160.43 132.94 64.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 160.43 132.94 64.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 80.90 71.87 57.79
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.42 7.81 2.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.24 16.88 -10.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.16 5.08 4.15
Depreciation 2.65 2.41 3.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.51 16.51 9.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.55 12.38 -1.29
Other Income 0.15 -1.35 3.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.70 11.03 1.93
Interest 2.58 1.28 0.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.12 9.75 1.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.12 9.75 1.01
Tax 4.26 2.65 0.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.86 7.10 0.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.86 7.10 0.89
Minority Interest -- -0.05 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.22 0.03 -0.32
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.08 7.08 0.57
Equity Share Capital 26.33 26.33 26.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.62 2.69 0.22
Diluted EPS 4.62 2.69 0.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.62 2.69 0.22
Diluted EPS 4.62 2.69 0.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 10, 2022 10:34 am
