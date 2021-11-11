SKM Egg Product Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 64.80 crore, down 10.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.80 crore in September 2021 down 10.27% from Rs. 72.22 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2021 down 89.82% from Rs. 5.60 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.94 crore in September 2021 down 52.22% from Rs. 10.34 crore in September 2020.

SKM Egg Product EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.91 in September 2020.

SKM Egg Product shares closed at 76.20 on November 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 41.11% returns over the last 6 months and 79.93% over the last 12 months.