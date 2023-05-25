SKM Egg Product Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 186.67 crore, up 137.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SKM Egg Products Export (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 186.67 crore in March 2023 up 137.83% from Rs. 78.49 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.71 crore in March 2023 up 5725.49% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.75 crore in March 2023 up 848.28% from Rs. 4.93 crore in March 2022.
SKM Egg Product EPS has increased to Rs. 11.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2022.
|SKM Egg Product shares closed at 175.20 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.46% returns over the last 6 months and 182.13% over the last 12 months.
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|186.67
|181.74
|78.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|186.67
|181.74
|78.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|108.37
|101.62
|60.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|12.84
|25.32
|2.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-14.37
|-18.01
|-5.61
|Power & Fuel
|5.13
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.38
|6.06
|4.52
|Depreciation
|2.70
|2.78
|2.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.88
|20.92
|12.45
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|40.74
|43.05
|1.90
|Other Income
|3.31
|-4.67
|0.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|44.05
|38.38
|2.47
|Interest
|3.77
|1.77
|1.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|40.28
|36.61
|0.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|40.28
|36.61
|0.89
|Tax
|10.41
|9.38
|0.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|29.87
|27.23
|0.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|29.87
|27.23
|0.53
|Minority Interest
|-0.02
|-0.08
|0.02
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.14
|0.03
|-0.04
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|29.71
|27.18
|0.51
|Equity Share Capital
|26.33
|26.33
|26.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.28
|10.32
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|11.28
|10.32
|0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.28
|10.32
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|11.28
|10.32
|0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited