SKM Egg Product Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 186.67 crore, up 137.83% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 186.67 181.74 78.49 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 186.67 181.74 78.49 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 108.37 101.62 60.07 Purchase of Traded Goods 12.84 25.32 2.70 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.37 -18.01 -5.61 Power & Fuel 5.13 -- -- Employees Cost 7.38 6.06 4.52 Depreciation 2.70 2.78 2.46 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 23.88 20.92 12.45 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.74 43.05 1.90 Other Income 3.31 -4.67 0.57 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.05 38.38 2.47 Interest 3.77 1.77 1.58 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.28 36.61 0.89 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 40.28 36.61 0.89 Tax 10.41 9.38 0.36 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.87 27.23 0.53 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.87 27.23 0.53 Minority Interest -0.02 -0.08 0.02 Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.14 0.03 -0.04 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 29.71 27.18 0.51 Equity Share Capital 26.33 26.33 26.33 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.28 10.32 0.20 Diluted EPS 11.28 10.32 0.20 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.28 10.32 0.20 Diluted EPS 11.28 10.32 0.20 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --