SKM Egg Product Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.49 crore, up 27.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.49 crore in March 2022 up 27.83% from Rs. 61.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022 down 85.71% from Rs. 3.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.93 crore in March 2022 down 46.82% from Rs. 9.27 crore in March 2021.

SKM Egg Product EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.36 in March 2021.

SKM Egg Product shares closed at 63.30 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.87% returns over the last 6 months and -3.06% over the last 12 months.