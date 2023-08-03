SKM Egg Product Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 210.23 crore, up 58.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 210.23 crore in June 2023 up 58.14% from Rs. 132.94 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.25 crore in June 2023 up 397.88% from Rs. 7.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.15 crore in June 2023 up 288.02% from Rs. 13.44 crore in June 2022.

SKM Egg Product EPS has increased to Rs. 13.39 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.69 in June 2022.

SKM Egg Product shares closed at 265.20 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 63.35% returns over the last 6 months and 290.00% over the last 12 months.