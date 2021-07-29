SKM Egg Product Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 82.52 crore, up 30.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.52 crore in June 2021 up 30.76% from Rs. 63.11 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.72 crore in June 2021 up 13.07% from Rs. 3.29 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.26 crore in June 2021 up 4.61% from Rs. 6.94 crore in June 2020.

SKM Egg Product EPS has increased to Rs. 1.41 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.25 in June 2020.

SKM Egg Product shares closed at 86.75 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 59.91% returns over the last 6 months and 139.64% over the last 12 months.