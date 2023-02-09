SKM Egg Product Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 181.74 crore, up 137.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 181.74 crore in December 2022 up 137.07% from Rs. 76.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.18 crore in December 2022 up 941.38% from Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.16 crore in December 2022 up 505.29% from Rs. 6.80 crore in December 2021.