SKM Egg Product Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 181.74 crore, up 137.07% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SKM Egg Products Export (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 181.74 crore in December 2022 up 137.07% from Rs. 76.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.18 crore in December 2022 up 941.38% from Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.16 crore in December 2022 up 505.29% from Rs. 6.80 crore in December 2021.

SKM Egg Products Export (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 181.74 160.43 76.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 181.74 160.43 76.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 101.62 80.90 58.16
Purchase of Traded Goods 25.32 16.42 2.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.01 12.24 -3.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.06 6.16 4.35
Depreciation 2.78 2.65 2.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.92 23.51 11.62
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.05 18.55 1.25
Other Income -4.67 0.15 3.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.38 18.70 4.40
Interest 1.77 2.58 0.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.61 16.12 3.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 36.61 16.12 3.62
Tax 9.38 4.26 1.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.23 11.86 2.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.23 11.86 2.59
Minority Interest -0.08 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.03 0.22 0.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 27.18 12.08 2.61
Equity Share Capital 26.33 26.33 26.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.32 4.62 0.99
Diluted EPS 10.32 4.62 0.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.32 4.62 0.99
Diluted EPS 10.32 4.62 0.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited