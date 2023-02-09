English
    SKM Egg Product Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 181.74 crore, up 137.07% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SKM Egg Products Export (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 181.74 crore in December 2022 up 137.07% from Rs. 76.66 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.18 crore in December 2022 up 941.38% from Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.16 crore in December 2022 up 505.29% from Rs. 6.80 crore in December 2021.

    SKM Egg Products Export (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations181.74160.4376.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations181.74160.4376.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials101.6280.9058.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods25.3216.422.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.0112.24-3.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.066.164.35
    Depreciation2.782.652.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.9223.5111.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.0518.551.25
    Other Income-4.670.153.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.3818.704.40
    Interest1.772.580.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.6116.123.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax36.6116.123.62
    Tax9.384.261.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.2311.862.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.2311.862.59
    Minority Interest-0.08----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.030.220.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates27.1812.082.61
    Equity Share Capital26.3326.3326.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.324.620.99
    Diluted EPS10.324.620.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.324.620.99
    Diluted EPS10.324.620.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited