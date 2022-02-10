SKM Egg Product Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 76.66 crore, up 5.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.66 crore in December 2021 up 5.93% from Rs. 72.37 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2021 down 32.38% from Rs. 3.86 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.80 crore in December 2021 down 0.87% from Rs. 6.86 crore in December 2020.

SKM Egg Product EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.46 in December 2020.

SKM Egg Product shares closed at 73.30 on February 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.05% returns over the last 6 months and 36.25% over the last 12 months.