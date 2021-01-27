SKM Egg Product Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 72.37 crore, down 16.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.37 crore in December 2020 down 16.11% from Rs. 86.27 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.85 crore in December 2020 up 9525% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.87 crore in December 2020 up 129% from Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2019.

SKM Egg Product EPS has increased to Rs. 1.46 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

SKM Egg Product shares closed at 56.40 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 55.80% returns over the last 6 months and 61.84% over the last 12 months.