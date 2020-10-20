Skipper Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 403.60 crore, up 28.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 403.60 crore in September 2020 up 28.84% from Rs. 313.25 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.45 crore in September 2020 up 775.05% from Rs. 1.42 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.15 crore in September 2020 up 38.64% from Rs. 34.73 crore in September 2019.

Skipper EPS has increased to Rs. 1.21 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2019.

Skipper shares closed at 54.60 on October 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given 93.96% returns over the last 6 months and 1.02% over the last 12 months.