Skipper Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 657.36 crore, up 18.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 657.36 crore in March 2023 up 18.95% from Rs. 552.65 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.87 crore in March 2023 down 16.94% from Rs. 25.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.37 crore in March 2023 up 16.96% from Rs. 62.73 crore in March 2022.

Skipper EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.45 in March 2022.

Skipper shares closed at 126.10 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 69.38% returns over the last 6 months and 108.09% over the last 12 months.