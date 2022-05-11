Skipper Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 552.65 crore, up 11.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 552.65 crore in March 2022 up 11.12% from Rs. 497.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.13 crore in March 2022 up 176.59% from Rs. 9.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.73 crore in March 2022 up 38.84% from Rs. 45.18 crore in March 2021.

Skipper EPS has increased to Rs. 2.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.88 in March 2021.

Skipper shares closed at 56.65 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)