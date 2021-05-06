Skipper Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 497.35 crore, up 13.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 497.35 crore in March 2021 up 13.33% from Rs. 438.85 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.08 crore in March 2021 down 66.84% from Rs. 27.40 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.18 crore in March 2021 up 64.29% from Rs. 27.50 crore in March 2020.

Skipper EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.88 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.67 in March 2020.

Skipper shares closed at 54.70 on May 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 15.89% returns over the last 6 months and 137.83% over the last 12 months.