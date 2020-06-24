Skipper Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 438.85 crore, up 1.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 438.85 crore in March 2020 up 1.26% from Rs. 433.39 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.40 crore in March 2020 up 54.21% from Rs. 17.77 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.50 crore in March 2020 down 50.42% from Rs. 55.47 crore in March 2019.

Skipper EPS has increased to Rs. 2.67 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.73 in March 2019.

Skipper shares closed at 47.10 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.09% returns over the last 6 months and -9.34% over the last 12 months.