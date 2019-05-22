Skipper Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 433.39 crore, down 26.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 433.39 crore in March 2019 down 26.9% from Rs. 592.85 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.77 crore in March 2019 down 64% from Rs. 49.35 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.47 crore in March 2019 down 49.28% from Rs. 109.36 crore in March 2018.

Skipper EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.73 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.82 in March 2018.

Skipper shares closed at 59.45 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -34.81% returns over the last 6 months and -66.80% over the last 12 months.