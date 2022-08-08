 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Skipper Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 416.09 crore, up 51.5% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Skipper are:

Net Sales at Rs 416.09 crore in June 2022 up 51.5% from Rs. 274.64 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022 up 102.27% from Rs. 9.32 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.98 crore in June 2022 up 110.23% from Rs. 17.59 crore in June 2021.

Skipper EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.91 in June 2021.

Skipper shares closed at 58.05 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.48% returns over the last 6 months and -33.88% over the last 12 months.

Skipper
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 416.09 552.65 274.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 416.09 552.65 274.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 272.34 356.47 206.10
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -24.85 23.65 -32.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.72 21.69 20.84
Depreciation 12.62 12.21 11.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 109.05 89.18 63.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.21 49.46 4.79
Other Income 1.15 1.06 0.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.36 50.52 5.67
Interest 24.04 25.41 19.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.33 25.11 -14.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.33 25.11 -14.16
Tax 0.12 -0.01 -4.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.21 25.13 -9.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.21 25.13 -9.32
Equity Share Capital 10.27 10.27 10.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 2.45 -0.91
Diluted EPS 0.02 2.45 -0.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 2.45 -0.91
Diluted EPS 0.02 2.45 -0.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:11 am
