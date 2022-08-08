Skipper Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 416.09 crore, up 51.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 416.09 crore in June 2022 up 51.5% from Rs. 274.64 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022 up 102.27% from Rs. 9.32 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.98 crore in June 2022 up 110.23% from Rs. 17.59 crore in June 2021.

Skipper EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.91 in June 2021.

Skipper shares closed at 58.05 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.48% returns over the last 6 months and -33.88% over the last 12 months.