Skipper Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 338.56 crore, down 29.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 338.56 crore in June 2019 down 29.27% from Rs. 478.70 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.22 crore in June 2019 up 82.66% from Rs. 4.50 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.92 crore in June 2019 down 5.25% from Rs. 45.30 crore in June 2018.

Skipper EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.44 in June 2018.

Skipper shares closed at 49.40 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.94% returns over the last 6 months and -63.70% over the last 12 months.