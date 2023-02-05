Skipper Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 444.85 crore, up 11.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 444.85 crore in December 2022 up 11.07% from Rs. 400.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.11 crore in December 2022 down 15.84% from Rs. 8.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.53 crore in December 2022 down 4.22% from Rs. 48.58 crore in December 2021.

Skipper EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in December 2021.

