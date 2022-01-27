Skipper Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 400.50 crore, down 12.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 400.50 crore in December 2021 down 12.91% from Rs. 459.85 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.45 crore in December 2021 down 26.13% from Rs. 11.44 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.58 crore in December 2021 up 7.79% from Rs. 45.07 crore in December 2020.

Skipper EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.12 in December 2020.

Skipper shares closed at 74.15 on January 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.95% returns over the last 6 months and 21.66% over the last 12 months.