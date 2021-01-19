Skipper Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 459.85 crore, up 53.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 459.85 crore in December 2020 up 53.37% from Rs. 299.84 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.44 crore in December 2020 up 156.75% from Rs. 4.46 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.07 crore in December 2020 up 25.37% from Rs. 35.95 crore in December 2019.

Skipper EPS has increased to Rs. 1.12 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.43 in December 2019.

Skipper shares closed at 66.25 on January 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 82.26% returns over the last 6 months and 30.80% over the last 12 months.