Skipper Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 462.00 crore, down 3.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 462.00 crore in September 2022 down 3.61% from Rs. 479.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.99 crore in September 2022 down 6.79% from Rs. 3.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.98 crore in September 2022 down 4.56% from Rs. 42.94 crore in September 2021.

Skipper EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.31 in September 2021.

Skipper shares closed at 69.65 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.95% returns over the last 6 months and -12.61% over the last 12 months.