Skipper Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 462.00 crore, down 3.61% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Skipper are:

Net Sales at Rs 462.00 crore in September 2022 down 3.61% from Rs. 479.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.99 crore in September 2022 down 6.79% from Rs. 3.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.98 crore in September 2022 down 4.56% from Rs. 42.94 crore in September 2021.

Skipper EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.31 in September 2021.

Skipper shares closed at 69.65 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.95% returns over the last 6 months and -12.61% over the last 12 months.

Skipper
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 462.00 416.09 479.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 462.00 416.09 479.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 310.63 272.34 352.22
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -17.16 -24.85 -18.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.46 23.72 21.90
Depreciation 11.40 12.62 12.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 103.27 109.05 81.33
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.41 23.21 29.74
Other Income 1.17 1.15 1.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.58 24.36 30.75
Interest 22.54 24.04 24.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.04 0.33 5.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.04 0.33 5.79
Tax 2.53 0.12 1.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.52 0.21 4.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.52 0.21 4.35
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.52 -0.86 -1.14
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.99 -0.65 3.21
Equity Share Capital 10.27 10.27 10.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.29 -0.06 0.31
Diluted EPS 0.29 -0.06 0.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.29 -0.06 0.31
Diluted EPS 0.29 -0.06 0.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 14, 2022 10:00 am