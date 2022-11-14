Skipper Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 462.00 crore, down 3.61% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Skipper are:

    Net Sales at Rs 462.00 crore in September 2022 down 3.61% from Rs. 479.29 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.99 crore in September 2022 down 6.79% from Rs. 3.21 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.98 crore in September 2022 down 4.56% from Rs. 42.94 crore in September 2021.

    Skipper EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.31 in September 2021.

    Skipper shares closed at 69.65 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.95% returns over the last 6 months and -12.61% over the last 12 months.

    Skipper
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations462.00416.09479.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations462.00416.09479.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials310.63272.34352.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.16-24.85-18.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.4623.7221.90
    Depreciation11.4012.6212.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses103.27109.0581.33
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.4123.2129.74
    Other Income1.171.151.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.5824.3630.75
    Interest22.5424.0424.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.040.335.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.040.335.79
    Tax2.530.121.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.520.214.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.520.214.35
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.52-0.86-1.14
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.99-0.653.21
    Equity Share Capital10.2710.2710.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.29-0.060.31
    Diluted EPS0.29-0.060.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.29-0.060.31
    Diluted EPS0.29-0.060.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Results #Skipper
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 10:00 am